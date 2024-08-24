Taking a coffee to go

EVENTS AND CATERING OPTIONS

Bring your family, friends, or colleagues closer using our spacious upstairs covered patio. We would be honored to be accepted into your own space or on-the-go, with our travel friendly boxed lunches.

Upstairs Patio

Bring your family, friends, or colleagues closer using our spacious upstairs covered patio. Our space is equipped with sun shades, plenty of tables and chairs to accommodate 40, and a service bar. We require a $100/hr deposit that will be used towards the parties overall bill.

*Not wheelchair accessible ask for options if necessary*

Boxed Lunch Catering

We would be honored to be accepted into your own space or on the go with our travel-friendly boxed lunches. Our boxed lunches come standard with half a sandwich, a bag of chips, a cookie, and cup of unsweetened tea for only $15 a box. Looking to upgrade? Let us know! We are also happy to accommodate and dietary restrictions.

