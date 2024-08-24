EVENTS AND CATERING OPTIONS
Bring your family, friends, or colleagues closer using our spacious upstairs covered patio. We would be honored to be accepted into your own space or on-the-go, with our travel friendly boxed lunches.
Upstairs Patio
Bring your family, friends, or colleagues closer using our spacious upstairs covered patio. Our space is equipped with sun shades, plenty of tables and chairs to accommodate 40, and a service bar. We require a $100/hr deposit that will be used towards the parties overall bill.
*Not wheelchair accessible ask for options if necessary*
Boxed Lunch Catering
We would be honored to be accepted into your own space or on the go with our travel-friendly boxed lunches. Our boxed lunches come standard with half a sandwich, a bag of chips, a cookie, and cup of unsweetened tea for only $15 a box. Looking to upgrade? Let us know! We are also happy to accommodate and dietary restrictions.
See What We're Cooking Up
Eco friendly packaging
Delicious options
Image Caption