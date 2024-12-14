The Hangar Provisions 109 Old Chapin Road Suite U
drinks
coffees
- latte
Bridge City espresso, iced or hot, with a choice of milk and flavors optional. Also available decaffeinated.$6.00
- mocha
Bridge City espresso iced or hot, with a choice of milk and flavor.$6.50
- americano
Bridge City espresso with water, iced or hot, and choice of flavor.$4.50
- cappuccino
Bridge City espresso with choice of steamed milk and choice of flavor.$6.00
- cold brew
freshly brewed french dark roast, enjoy black or with a splash of milk, add some sweet foam on top for a bit of character.$6.00
- cortado
Bridge City espresso with choice of steamed milk and choice of flavor. Half espresso, half milk, all the flavor.$4.50
- traditional macchiato
traditional macchiato; espresso with a splash of steamed milk of choice and a drop of steamed milk.$4.50
- cuban coffee
Bridge City espresso with raw brown sugar and a choice of flavor. Add milk for a cafecito.$4.50
- double espresso$2.50
- french press (24oz)
Medium/Dark roast Bridge City signature Nostalgia Blend, stepped for 5 minutes, serves 2 mugs, enjoy black or with a side of milk of cream of choice.$6.50
- pour over (24oz)
Medium/Dark roast Bridge City signature Nostalgia Blend, serves 2 mugs, enjoy black or with a side of milk of cream of choice.$6.00
- hot chocolate
choice of steamed milk with Ghirardelli chocolate.$4.00
- milk$2.00
- pup cup$0.25
teas
- chai latte
Donna caffeinated chai steamed or over ice. Choice of milk topped garnished cinnamon.$6.00
- matcha latte
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk$6.00
- golden tea
Harney & Sons un-caffeinated tea, served hot or iced, your choice of milk, flavor optional.$6.00
- butterfly latte
Uncaffeinated blue tea, served hot or iced, choice of milk, additional flavors optional.$8.00
- mud/wtr
Caffinated, 100% organic cacao, ayurvedic herbs and functional mushrooms.$6.50
- iced tea
Rishi black iced unsweet or sweetened tea, brewed fresh.$3.00
- chamomile (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$3.25
- ginger lemon (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$5.50
- peppermint (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$3.50
- jasmine (16oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- earl gray (16 oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- hibiscus (16oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$3.25
- english breakfast (16 oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- yerba mate (16oz)$5.50
smoothies
- the b.s. (16 oz)
strawberry, banana, orange juice, and coconut.$9.95
- captain c (16 oz)$9.95
- minty marvel (16 oz)
kale, mint, pineapple, banana, and coconut water.$9.95
- the sky-writer (16 oz)
pineapple, mango, basil, lemon, coconut water, and agave.$9.95
- the roca (16 oz)
pineapple, strawberry, super-greens powder, and coconut milk.$9.95
beverages
- boxed water
eco-friendly purified water in a sustainable carton. stay hydrated guilt-free!$2.75
- sodas$2.75
- jarritos
authentic Mexican soda bursting with fruity flavors. refreshing and vibrant, perfect for any occasion.$3.75
- leisure
crafted for rehydration and enjoyment. choose your flavor to unwind and savor the moment.$4.25
- liquid death
quench your thirst with Liquid Death, the hardcore water in a can. stay hydrated with attitude.$0
- mayawell
Mayawell drinks are the perfect fusion of flavor and wellness, packed with adaptogens and superfoods to elevate your hydration experience.$3.95
- topo chico
crisp and effervescent, Topo Chico is the iconic mineral water that refreshes with every sip. experience the taste of pure refreshment.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- yerba mate tea
get your energy fix without the fizz. flat Yerba Mate offers a smooth, non-carbonated sip packed with natural goodness.$3.95
- tractor Lemonade$4.25
- spindrift$3.25
seasonals
- pumpkin spice latte
cinnamon stick double shot milk of choice Pumpkin spice syrup$7.00
- maple delight
cinnamon double shot maple spice Spiced brown sugar$5.25
- warm apple pie
caramel Apple Slice double shot caramel apple butter cinnamon bun$7.50
- baklava bliss
crushed pistachio double shot praline pistachio honey$7.50
- the salty white
cold brew pumpkin pie Cold foam mix w/toasted marshmallow topped with brown sugar$7.25
- pumpkin brew
french vanilla chai latte$6.75OUT OF STOCK
- golden honey milk$8.00
- pumpkin spice chai
Dona chai pumpkin spice topped with cinnamon$6.75
juices
all-day
salads
- chop
power mix greens, bacon, gruyere, artichoke hearts, red onions, tomatoes, celery, smoked almonds, with lemon basil vinaigrette.$15.00
- caesar
Whole leaf romaine, house parmesan crisp, shaved parmesan, house caesar dressing.$13.00
- arugula
arugula, feta cheese, red apples, craisins, & candied pecans. served with spicy apple cider vinaigrette$14.00
bowls
toasts
- avocado toast
sourdough topped with avocado, pickled red onions & crushed red pepper.$10.00
- whipped feta toast
sourdough, whipped feta, honey, everything but the bagel seasoning$7.50
- hummus toast
House blend black bean hummus, cucumbers, house pico, salt and pepper.$8.00
- lox toast
sourdough, cream cheese topped smoked Norwegian salmon, capers, pickled red onions$13.50OUT OF STOCK
sandwiches
- ghostrider
grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, lemon basil vinaigrette.$14.50
- apache
sourdough topped with turkey, bacon, spinach, heirloom tomato, house roasted red pepper mayo.$13.50
- hamble baby
croissant topped with ham, swiss & whole grain mustard.$11.50
- cutlass
sourdough topped with provolone, sharp white cheddar, swiss, gruyere & muenster.$11.00
- peacekeeper
sourdough topped with vegan cream cheese, cucumbers, arugula, heirloom tomato, & diced pickles.$13.00
- ambrosini
rosemary ciabatta topped with ham, soppressata, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini, arugula, red onion, roasted red pepper & balsamic drizzle.$14.00
kids menu
- #1
1 egg, 2 pieces of bacon, 1 slice of toast$5.50
- #2
3 pieces cinnamon French toast$5.50
- #3
peanut butter and jelly$5.50
- #4
cheese quesadilla gluten-free tortilla option available$5.50
- #5
butter pasta topped with shaved parmesan$5.50
- lil bs smoothie
Kids size version of the B.S. smoothie, topped with whipped cream.$5.00
pastries & more
dessert\pastries
- almond cookie *gf*$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- chocolate chunk brownie$3.75
- coconut cluster$2.00
- croissant$4.25
- cuñpe *gf*$3.75
- dulce de leche cake$5.75
- lemon bar$4.00
- muffin$3.75
- pumpkin oatmeal cream cookie sandwich$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- peanut butter cake$5.75
- petit fours$2.00
- pumpkin vanilla loaf$4.50
- red velvet cupcake$3.50
- rice crispy treat *gf*$4.75
- salted caramel cookie$3.50
- oreo brownie$3.50
- triple chocolate mousse$5.75
- mini vanilla cheesecake *gf*$6.50
- tuxedo bomb$6.00
- pumpkin cheesecake$10.00
- red velvet cake$5.75
- lemon shortcake$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- mango guava cake$7.50
- pretzle cookie gf$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- blondie brownie$3.75
- bannana coco *V* *GF*$5.00
- black cherry cheesecake$6.00
- salted caramel cheesecake$6.00
- summer berry stack$5.25
- coffee cake$3.75
- PB Stack$3.00
- blackberry lavender cheesecake$10.50
- baklava cheesecake$11.00
- lemon loaf$4.50
- poptart$6.00