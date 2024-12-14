The Hangar Provisions 109 Old Chapin Road Suite U
Drinks
Coffee
- Latte
Double Shot Espresso and Steamed Milk (16oz) [Hot Or Iced]$6.00
- Mocha
Double Shot Espresso, Semisweet Chocolate Topped With Milk (16oz) [hot or iced]$6.50
- Americano
Double Shot Espresso Topped With Water (16oz) [hot or iced]$4.00
- Cappuccino
Double Shot Espresso Topped with Equal Parts Steamed Milk & Steamed Foam (6oz)$5.00
- Cold Brew
freshly brewed french dark roast, enjoy black or with a splash of milk, add some sweet foam on top for a bit of character.$6.00
- Cortado
Double Shot Espresso With Equal Parts Steamed Milk (6oz)$4.50
- Traditional Macchiato
Traditional Macchiato: Double Shot Espresso with a Dollop of Steamed Milk$4.00
- Cuban Coffee
Double Shot Espresso Poured Over Brown Sugar$3.50
- Cafecito
Quad Shot Espresso Poured Over Brown Sugar Topped With Steamed Milk$4.50
- Double Espresso$2.50
- French Press (24oz)
Medium/Dark roast Bridge City signature Nostalgia Blend, stepped for 5 minutes, serves 2 mugs, enjoy black or with a side of milk of cream of choice.$6.00
- Pour Over (24oz)
Medium/Dark roast Bridge City signature Nostalgia Blend, serves 2 mugs, enjoy black or with a side of milk of cream of choice.$6.00
- Hot Chocolate
choice of steamed milk with Ghirardelli chocolate.$4.00
- Milk$3.00
- Pup Cup$0.25
Teas
- Chai Latte
Dona Chai Topped With Milk & Cinnamon$6.00
- Matcha Latte
Rishi Matcha Green Tea Topped With Milk$6.00
- Golden Milk Tea
Harney & Sons Turmeric Topped With Milk$6.00
- Butterfly Latte
Rishi Butterfly Pea Powder Topped With Milk (16oz)$8.00
- Mud/WTR
Caffinated, 100% organic cacao, ayurvedic herbs and functional mushrooms.$6.50
- Iced Tea
Rishi black iced unsweet or sweetened tea, brewed fresh.$3.00
- Chamomile (16 oz)
Rishi Chamomile Tea, Freshly Steeped & Non-Caffeinated$3.25
- Ginger Lemon (16 oz)
Rishi Ginger Lemon Tea- non-caffeinated$5.50
- peppermint (16 oz)
Rishi Peppermint Tea, Non-Caffeinated$3.50
- Jasmine (16oz)
Rishi Jasmine Green Tea- Medium Caffeine$4.75
- Earl Gray (16 oz)
Rishi Supreme Earl Gray- High Caffeine$4.75
- Hibiscus (16oz)
Rishi Hibiscus Tea; Non-Caffeinated.$3.25
- English Breakfast (16 oz)
Rishi English Breakfast; Highly Caffeinated.$4.75
- Yerba Mate (16oz)
Rishi Yerba Mate: Caffeinated.$5.50
Smoothies
- Captain C (16 oz)
Carrots, Mango, Turmeric, Coconut Water & Agave$9.95
- Minty Marvel (16 oz)
Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Mint Mixed With Coconut Water$9.95
- The B.S. (16 oz)
Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice, Vanilla Yogurt & Cream of Coconut$9.95
- The Roca (16 oz)
Pineapple, Strawberry, Super-Greens Powder, Coconut Water, Vanilla Yogurt & Cream of Coconut$9.95
- The Sky-Writer (16 oz)
Pineapple, Mango, Basil, Coconut Water, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice And Agave.$9.95
beverages
- Boxed Water
eco-friendly purified water in a sustainable carton. stay hydrated guilt-free!$2.75
- Jarritos
authentic Mexican soda bursting with fruity flavors. refreshing and vibrant, perfect for any occasion.$3.75
- Leisure
crafted for rehydration and enjoyment. choose your flavor to unwind and savor the moment.$4.25
- Liquid Death
quench your thirst with Liquid Death, the hardcore water in a can. stay hydrated with attitude.$4.50
- Mayawell
Mayawell drinks are the perfect fusion of flavor and wellness, packed with adaptogens and superfoods to elevate your hydration experience.$3.95
- Sodas$1.75
- Spindrift$3.25
- Tractor Lemonade$4.25
- Yerba Mate
get your energy fix without the fizz. flat Yerba Mate offers a smooth, non-carbonated sip packed with natural goodness.$3.95
juices
Winter Specials
all-day
salads
- chop
power mix greens, bacon, gruyere, artichoke hearts, red onions, tomatoes, celery, smoked almonds, with lemon basil vinaigrette.$15.00
- caesar
Whole leaf romaine, house parmesan crisp, shaved parmesan, house caesar dressing.$13.00
- arugula
arugula, feta cheese, red apples, craisins, & candied pecans. served with spicy apple cider vinaigrette$14.00
bowls
toasts
- avocado toast
sourdough topped with avocado, pickled red onions & crushed red pepper.$10.00
- whipped feta toast
sourdough, whipped feta, honey, everything but the bagel seasoning$7.50
- hummus toast
House blend black bean hummus, cucumbers, house pico, salt and pepper.$8.00
- lox toast
sourdough, cream cheese topped smoked Norwegian salmon, capers, pickled red onions$13.50OUT OF STOCK
sandwiches
- ghostrider
grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, lemon basil vinaigrette.$14.50
- apache
sourdough topped with turkey, bacon, spinach, heirloom tomato, house roasted red pepper mayo.$13.50
- hamble baby
croissant topped with ham, swiss & whole grain mustard.$11.50
- cutlass
sourdough topped with provolone, sharp white cheddar, swiss, gruyere & muenster.$11.00
- peacekeeper
sourdough topped with vegan cream cheese, cucumbers, arugula, heirloom tomato, & diced pickles.$13.00
- ambrosini
rosemary ciabatta topped with ham, soppressata, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini, arugula, red onion, roasted red pepper & balsamic drizzle.$14.00
kids menu
- #1
1 egg, 2 pieces of bacon, 1 slice of toast$5.50
- #2
3 pieces cinnamon French toast$5.50
- #3
peanut butter and jelly$5.50
- #4
cheese quesadilla gluten-free tortilla option available$5.50
- #5
butter pasta topped with shaved parmesan$5.50
- lil bs smoothie
Kids size version of the B.S. smoothie, topped with whipped cream.$5.00
pastries & more
dessert\pastries
- baklava cheesecake$11.00
- bannana coco *V* *GF*$5.50
- black cherry cheesecake$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- blackberry lavender cheesecake$10.50
- blondie brownie$3.75
- chocolate chunk brownie$3.75
- coffee cake$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Creme Brulee$7.00
- croissant$4.25
- cuñpe *gf*$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- dulce de leche cake$5.75
- Keylime Mousse Cake$7.00
- lemon bar$4.00
- lemon loaf$4.50
- mango guava cake$7.50
- muffin$3.75
- oreo brownie$3.50
- PB Stack$3.00
- peanut butter cake$5.75
- petit fours$2.00
- poptart$6.00
- pumpkin cheesecake$10.00
- pumpkin oatmeal cream cookie sandwich$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- pumpkin vanilla loaf$4.50
- Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake$7.00
- red velvet cake$5.75
- rice crispy treat *gf*$4.75
- salted caramel cheesecake$6.00
- salted caramel cookie$3.50
- summer berry stack$5.25
- Tiramisu$7.50
- triple chocolate mousse$5.75
- tuxedo bomb$6.00