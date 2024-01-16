The Hangar Provisions 109-U Old Chapin Road
drinks
coffees
- single espresso (3oz)$3.00
- double espresso (4 oz)$4.00
- americano$4.00+
4 oz espresso, 6 oz of water.
- cortado$4.50+
2 oz of espresso, 2 oz of milk.
- cappuccino$5.50+
- latte$6.00+
small: 3 oz espresso, 4 oz milk, 1 oz steamed foam. large: 4 oz espresso, 5 oz milk, 1 oz steamed foam.
- mocha$6.50+
small:1 cocoa powder, 3 oz of espresso, 4 oz milk large: 1 1/2 cocoa powder, 4 oz espresso, 5 oz milk
- macchiato$4.00+
- iced coffee$4.00+
- drip coffee$4.00+
- cuban coffee$4.00+
- cold brew$5.00+Out of stock
teas
smoothies
- minty marvel (16 oz)$9.95
kale, mint, pineapple, banana, and coconut water.
- avacado-lada (16 oz)$9.95
avocado, pineapple, banana, and coconut water
- the b.s. (16 oz)$9.95
strawberry, banana, milk, maple syrup, and smash of coconut water.
- the sky-writer (16 oz)$9.95
pineapple, mango, basil, lemon, coconut water, and agave.
- the roca (16 oz)$9.95
pineapple, Strawberry, super-greens powder, with coconut milk.
juices
food
breakfast
- avocado toast$10.00
sourdough, avocado, pickled red onions, crushed red pepper
- whipped feta toast$7.00
sourdough, whipped feta, honey, everything but the bagel seasoning
- lox toast$13.00
sourdough, cream cheese topped smoked Norwegian salmon, capers, pickled red onions
- b.e.l.t$10.00
bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, on sour dough or croissant
- breakky burrito$12.00
egg, white cheddar cheese, bacon, black beans wrapped in a tortilla served with pico & sour cream.
- eggs-cuse me, bacon please$8.75
bacon, white cheddar cheese, and egg. choice of croissant, sourdough, or ciabatta.
salads
- arugula$13.00
fresh arugula, feta, red apples, craisins, candied pecans, with apple cider vinaigrette.
- spinach$12.00
spinach, bacon, feta, tomatoes, red onions, with balsamic vinaigrette.
- chop$14.00
power mix, bacon, gruyere, artichoke hearts, red onions, tomatoes, celery, smoked almonds, with lemon basil vinaigrette.
sandwiches
- ambrosini$14.00
ham, sopressata, pepperoni, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, roasted red peppers, provolone with a balsmic drizzle on ciabatta.
- apache$13.00
turkey, bacon, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper mayo on sourdough.
- cutless$9.00
sharp white cheddar, swiss, gruyere, muenster, and provolone on sourdough.
- hamble baby$11.00
ham, swiss cheese, whole-grain dijon mustard on a croissant.
- ghostrider$13.00
grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, lemon basil vinaigrette.
- potato salad$3.25
- jalapeno chips$2.00
- sea salt chips$2.00
- salt and vinegar chips$2.00
- barbecue chips$2.00
- side salad$4.00
arugula, pickled red onions, crumbled cheese, house vinaigrette.
- toast$1.50
extras
bites
- blackberry lavender cheesecake$10.00
- white chocolate raspberry cheesecake$7.50
- muffin$3.75
- croissant$4.25
- chocolate croissant$4.50
- turn overs$4.50
- blueberry scone$3.75Out of stock
- almond cookie (gluten free)$2.00
- cuñape (gluten free)$1.00
- yogurt parfait$5.00Out of stock
- special pasteries$2.75
- chocolate coconut cluster$2.00
- peanut butter cake$7.25
- dulce de leche$4.25
- triple chocolate mousse$4.25Out of stock
- Rice Crispy$4.25
- Oreo brownie$4.50
- Chock Chunk$4.75
- crum cake$4.50
- Blondie Brownie$4.75
- Lemon bar$4.75
- PB stack$4.00
- Berry Stack$5.50