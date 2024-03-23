The Hangar Provisions 109-U Old Chapin Road
drinks
coffees
- single espresso (2 oz)$3.00
- double espresso (3 oz)$4.00
- americano (6 oz)$5.00
2 oz of coffee, 4 oz of water.
- cortado (4 oz)$5.00
2 oz of espresso, 2 oz of milk.
- cappuccino$8.00+
- latte$8.00+
4 oz of espresso, 4 oz milk, 1 oz steamed foam.
- mocha$8.00+
4 oz of espresso, 4 oz milk, 1 oz steamed foam.
- macchiato (3 oz)$6.00
2 oz of espresso with a dollop of warm milk.
- iced coffee$5.00+
- drip coffee$4.00+
- cuban coffee (3 oz)$4.00
- cold brew$5.00+
teas
smoothies
- minty marvel (16 oz)$10.00
kale, mint, pineapple, banana, and coconut water.
- avacado-lada (16 oz)$10.00
avocado, pineapple, banana, and coconut water
- the b.s. (16 oz)$10.00
strawberry, banana, milk, maple syrup, and smash of coconut water.
- the sky-writer (16 oz)$10.00
pineapple, mango, basil, lemon, coconut water, and agave.
- the roca (16 oz)$10.00
pineapple, Strawberry, super-greens powder, with coconut milk.
juices
food
breakfast
- avocado toast$10.00
avocado, red onions, arugula, everything but the bagel seasoning, on sourdough.
- whipped feta toast$7.00
whipped feta, honey, everything but the bagel seasoning, on sourdough.
- lox toast$11.00
cream cheese, smoked norwegian salmon, red onions, on sourdough.
- b.e.l.t$10.00
bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, on sour dough
- breakky burrito$12.00
egg, white cheddar cheese, bacon, roasted potatoes wrapped in a tortilla.
- bacon, egg, cheese sandwich$8.00
bacon, white cheddar cheese, and egg. choice of croissant, sourdough, or ciabatta.
salads
- arugula$13.00
fresh arugula, feta, red apples, craisins, candied pecans, on apple cider vinaigrette.
- spinach$12.00
spinach, bacon, feta, tomatoes, red onions, with balsamic vinaigrette.
- chop$14.00
power mix, bacon, gruyere, artichoke hearts, red onions, tomatoes, celery, smoked almonds, lemon basil vinaigrette.
sandwiches
- ambrosini$12.50
Ham, soppressata, pepperoni, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, lettuce, roasted red peppers, provolone with a balsmic drizzle on ciabatta .
- apache$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, white cheddar on roasted red pepper mayo on sourdough.
- cutless$8.50
White cheddar, Swiss, gruyere, provolone on sourdough
- hamble baby$9.00
Ham and Swiss cheese with whole-grain dijon mustard on croissant