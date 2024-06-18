The Hangar Provisions 109-U Old Chapin Road
drinks
coffees
- latte
Bridge City espresso iced or hot, with a choice of milk and flavor.$6.00
- mocha
Bridge City espresso iced or hot, with a choice of milk and flavor.$6.50
- americano
Bridge City espresso with water, iced or hot, and choice of flavor.$4.00
- cappuccino
Bridge City espresso with choice of steamed milk and choice of flavor.$5.50
- single espresso (1oz)
Bridge City espresso, plain and simple.$3.00
- cuban coffee
Bridge City espresso with raw brown sugar and a choice of flavor. Add milk for a cafecito.$4.00
- cortado
Bridge City espresso with choice of steamed milk and choice of flavor. Half espresso, half milk, all the flavor.$4.50
- macchiato
traditional macchiato; espresso with a splash of steamed milk of choice and a drop of steamed milk.$4.50
- cold brew$5.00
- hot chocolate
choice of steamed milk with Ghirardelli chocolate.$4.00
- milk$2.00
- pour over (24oz)$6.50
- french press$6.00
teas
- chai tea latte
Rishi non-caffeinated Masala Chai tea steamed or over ice. Choice of milk topped with cinnamon.$6.50
- matcha latte
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk$6.50
- golden Tea
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$6.50
- chamomile (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- earl gray (16 oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- english breakfast (16 oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- ginger lemon (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- hibiscus (16oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- jasmine (16oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- peppermint (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- black iced tea$3.00
smoothies
- the b.s. (16 oz)
strawberry, banana, orange juice, and coconut.$9.95
- minty marvel (16 oz)
kale, mint, pineapple, banana, and coconut water.$9.95
- the roca (16 oz)
pineapple, strawberry, super-greens powder, and coconut milk.$9.95
- the sky-writer (16 oz)
pineapple, mango, basil, lemon, coconut water, and agave.$9.95
beverages
- boxed water
eco-friendly purified water in a sustainable carton. stay hydrated guilt-free!$2.75
- sodas$2.75
- jarritos
authentic Mexican soda bursting with fruity flavors. refreshing and vibrant, perfect for any occasion.$3.75
- leisure
crafted for rehydration and enjoyment. choose your flavor to unwind and savor the moment.$4.25
- liquid death
quench your thirst with Liquid Death, the hardcore water in a can. stay hydrated with attitude.$4.50
- mayawell
Mayawell drinks are the perfect fusion of flavor and wellness, packed with adaptogens and superfoods to elevate your hydration experience.$3.95
- spindrift
sip on your favorite flavor of Spindrift, the sparkling water made with real fruit. refreshing, flavorful bubbles in every sip.$2.75
- topo chico
crisp and effervescent, Topo Chico is the iconic mineral water that refreshes with every sip. experience the taste of pure refreshment.$4.00
- sparkling yerba mate
energize naturally with sparkling Yerba Mate, a refreshing blend of bubbles and yerba mate. a crisp pick-me-up.$5.00
- yerba mate tea
get your energy fix without the fizz. flat Yerba Mate offers a smooth, non-carbonated sip packed with natural goodness.$0
- orange juice$3.00
specials
food
breakfast
- lox toast
sourdough, cream cheese topped smoked Norwegian salmon, capers, pickled red onions$13.00
- whipped feta toast
sourdough, whipped feta, honey, everything but the bagel seasoning$7.00
- avocado toast
sourdough topped with avocado, pickled red onions & crushed red pepper.$10.00
- b.e.l.t
your choice of bread, bacon, egg, lettuce, heirloom tomato & roasted red pepper mayo.$10.00
- breakfast burrito
tortilla filled with scrambled egg, choice of cheese, choice of protein & black beans. served with salsa & sour cream.$12.00
- put a pork in it
your choice of bread, eggs prepared to choice, choice of meat (bacon, sausage, ham) & white cheddar prepared as sandwich.$9.00
- pilot breakfast
breakfast platter: your choice of bread, eggs prepared to choice, choice of meat.$9.00
salads
- arugula
fresh arugula, feta, red apples, craisins, candied pecans, with apple cider vinaigrette.$13.00
- chop
power mix, bacon, gruyere, artichoke hearts, red onions, tomatoes, celery, smoked almonds, with lemon basil vinaigrette.$14.00
- spinach
spinach, bacon, feta, tomatoes, red onions, with balsamic vinaigrette.$12.00
sandwiches
- ambrosini
rosemary ciabatta topped with ham, soppressata, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini, arugula, red onion, roasted red pepper & balsamic drizzle.$14.00
- apache
sourdough topped with turkey, bacon, spinach, heirloom tomato, house roasted red pepper mayo.$13.00
- cutless
sourdough topped with provolone, sharp white cheddar, swiss, gruyere & muenster.$9.00
- ghostrider
grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, lemon basil vinaigrette.$13.00
- hamble baby
croissant topped with ham, swiss & whole grain mustard.$11.00
- a.l.t
your choice of bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomato, spinach, roasted red pepper mayo.$13.00
- peacekeeper
sourdough topped with vegan cream cheese, cucumbers, arugula, heirloom tomato, & diced pickles.$10.00
kids menu
- egg, bacon, toast
1 egg, 2 pieces of bacon, 1 slice of toast$6.00
- french toast
3 pieces cinnamon French toast$5.50
- pb/j
peanut butter and jelly$5.50
- grilled cheese
provolone and swiss on sourdough bread$5.50
- kids pizza$5.50
egg, bacon, toast
1 egg, 2 pieces of bacon, 1 slice of toast
specials
extras
dessert\pastries
- almond cookie (gluten free)$2.00
- blackberry lavender cheesecake$10.00
- blondie brownie$4.75
- chocolate chunk brownie$4.50
- chocolate chip cookie$2.95
- chocolate coconut cluster$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- croissant$4.25
- cuñape (gluten free)$2.00
- dulce de leche$5.75
- lemon bar$3.95
- muffin$3.75
- peanut butter cake$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- peanut butter cookie$3.25
- peanut butter stack$5.50
- rice crispy treat$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- rolled oats$5.00
- triple chocolate mousse$5.75
- summer berry stack$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- oreo brownie$4.75
- cinnamon custard cup$5.95
- carrot cupcake$4.25
- crum cake$4.50
- chocolate cheesecake$7.50
sides
retail
coffee
- el salvador 12oz bag
light to medium roast Bridge City Coffee: Bold flavor, smooth satisfaction. Crafted from the finest beans for a rich, vibrant taste that embodies the spirit of the city.$25.00
- nostalgia 12 oz bag
espresso roast medium to dark Bridge City Coffee: Bold flavor, smooth satisfaction. Crafted from the finest beans for a rich, vibrant taste that embodies the spirit of the city.$14.00
- *limited edition* lotus vietnam
medium roast Bridge City Coffee: Bold flavor, smooth satisfaction. Crafted from the finest beans for a rich, vibrant taste that embodies the spirit of the city.$26.00
- bloom 12oz bag
light to medium roast Bridge City Coffee: Bold flavor, smooth satisfaction. Crafted from the finest beans for a rich, vibrant taste that embodies the spirit of the city.$21.00
- whole specialty cheesecake$80.00
- whole plain cheesecake$65.00