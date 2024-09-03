2x points now for loyalty members
The Hangar Provisions 109 Old Chapin Road Suite U
Featured Items
drinks
coffees
- latte
Bridge City espresso, iced or hot, with a choice of milk and flavors optional. Also available decaffeinated.$6.00
- mocha
Bridge City espresso iced or hot, with a choice of milk and flavor.$6.50
- americano
Bridge City espresso with water, iced or hot, and choice of flavor.$4.00
- cappuccino
Bridge City espresso with choice of steamed milk and choice of flavor.$5.50
- cold brew$5.00
- cortado
Bridge City espresso with choice of steamed milk and choice of flavor. Half espresso, half milk, all the flavor.$4.50
- cuban coffee
Bridge City espresso with raw brown sugar and a choice of flavor. Add milk for a cafecito.$4.00
- double espresso$4.00
- french press (24oz)$6.00
- pour over (24oz)$6.00
- hot chocolate
choice of steamed milk with Ghirardelli chocolate.$4.00
- milk$2.00
- pup cup$0.25
teas
- chai latte
Donna caffeinated chai steamed or over ice. Choice of milk topped garnished cinnamon.$6.50
- matcha latte
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk$6.50
- golden tea
Harney & Sons un-caffeinated tea, served hot or iced, your choice of milk, flavor optional.$6.50
- black iced tea
Rishi black iced unsweet or sweetened tea, brewed fresh.$3.00
- chamomile (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- ginger lemon (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- peppermint (16 oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- jasmine (16oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- earl gray (16 oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- english breakfast (16 oz)
Rishi caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- mud/wtr
Caffinated, 100% organic cacao, ayurvedic herbs and functional mushrooms.$6.50
- hibiscus (16oz)
Rishi non-caffeinated tea, freshly steeped, your choice of flavor or milk.$4.75
- butterfly latte
Uncaffeinated blue tea, served hot or iced, choice of milk, additional flavors optional.$8.00
smoothies
- the b.s. (16 oz)
strawberry, banana, orange juice, and coconut.$9.95
- minty marvel (16 oz)
kale, mint, pineapple, banana, and coconut water.$9.95
- the roca (16 oz)
pineapple, strawberry, super-greens powder, and coconut milk.$9.95
- the sky-writer (16 oz)
pineapple, mango, basil, lemon, coconut water, and agave.$9.95
beverages
- boxed water
eco-friendly purified water in a sustainable carton. stay hydrated guilt-free!$2.75
- sodas$2.75
- jarritos
authentic Mexican soda bursting with fruity flavors. refreshing and vibrant, perfect for any occasion.$3.75
- leisure
crafted for rehydration and enjoyment. choose your flavor to unwind and savor the moment.$4.25
- liquid death
quench your thirst with Liquid Death, the hardcore water in a can. stay hydrated with attitude.$4.50
- mayawell
Mayawell drinks are the perfect fusion of flavor and wellness, packed with adaptogens and superfoods to elevate your hydration experience.$3.95
- spindrift
sip on your favorite flavor of Spindrift, the sparkling water made with real fruit. refreshing, flavorful bubbles in every sip.$2.75
- topo chico
crisp and effervescent, Topo Chico is the iconic mineral water that refreshes with every sip. experience the taste of pure refreshment.$4.00
- sparkling yerba mate
energize naturally with sparkling Yerba Mate, a refreshing blend of bubbles and yerba mate. a crisp pick-me-up.$5.00
- yerba mate tea
get your energy fix without the fizz. flat Yerba Mate offers a smooth, non-carbonated sip packed with natural goodness.$3.95
- orange juice$3.00
- Tractor Lemonade$4.25
seasonals
- pumpkin spice latte
cinnamon stick double shot milk of choice Pumpkin spice syrup$8.00
- maple delight
cinnamon double shot maple spice Spiced brown sugar$5.50
- warm apple pie
caramel Apple Slice double shot caramel apple butter cinnamon bun$8.00
- baklava bliss
crushed pistachio double shot praline pistachio honey$8.00
- the salty white
cold brew pumpkin pie Cold foam mix w/toasted marshmallow topped with brown sugar$7.50
- pumpkin brew
french vanilla chai latte$7.50
- golden honey milk$8.50
- butterfly latte
Uncaffeinated blue tea, served hot or iced, choice of milk, additional flavors optional.$8.00
- pumpkin spice chai
Dona chai pumpkin spice topped with cinnamon$7.95
food
breakfast
- lox toast
sourdough, cream cheese topped smoked Norwegian salmon, capers, pickled red onions$14.00
- whipped feta toast
sourdough, whipped feta, honey, everything but the bagel seasoning$7.00
- avocado toast
sourdough topped with avocado, pickled red onions & crushed red pepper.$10.00
- b.e.l.t
your choice of bread, bacon, egg, arugula, heirloom tomato & roasted red pepper mayo.$10.50
- breakfast burrito
tortilla filled with scrambled egg, choice of cheese, choice of protein & black beans. served with salsa & sour cream.$12.00
- put a pork in it
your choice of bread, eggs prepared to choice, choice of meat (bacon, sausage, ham) & white cheddar prepared as sandwich.$9.00
- pilot breakfast
breakfast platter: your choice of bread, eggs prepared to choice, choice of meat.$9.00
- barbecue chips$2.00
- sea salt chips$2.00
- salt and vinegar chips$2.00
- side salad
arugula, pickled red onions, crumbled feta, house vinaigrette.$4.00
- pasta salad$3.25
- potato salad$3.75
salads
sandwiches
- a.l.t
your choice of bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomato, spinach, roasted red pepper mayo.$11.00
- ambrosini
rosemary ciabatta topped with ham, soppressata, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini, arugula, red onion, roasted red pepper & balsamic drizzle.$14.00
- apache
sourdough topped with turkey, bacon, spinach, heirloom tomato, house roasted red pepper mayo.$13.00
- cutlass
sourdough topped with provolone, sharp white cheddar, swiss, gruyere & muenster.$13.00
- ghostrider
grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, lemon basil vinaigrette.$13.00
- hamble baby
croissant topped with ham, swiss & whole grain mustard.$11.00
- peacekeeper
sourdough topped with vegan cream cheese, cucumbers, arugula, heirloom tomato, & diced pickles.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
kids menu
extras
dessert\pastries
- almond cookie *gf*$2.75
- blackberry lavender cheesecake$10.00
- blueberry rum cake$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- caramel apple granny bar$5.50
- caramel mint cream pie$5.25
- chocolate banana bread$4.50
- chocolate chip cookie *gf*$3.75
- chocolate chunk brownie$3.25
- coffee cake$4.50
- croissant$4.25
- cuñpe *gf*$3.75
- dulce de leche cake$5.75
- funfetti cookie *gf*$5.50
- iced lemon loaf$3.75
- lava bundt cake$4.50
- lemon bar$3.50
- lemon shortcake$4.50
- meltaway bar$5.50
- mini vanilla bite$2.75
- muffin$3.75
- oat chocolate chip cookie *gf*$3.50
- peanut butter cake$5.75
- pecan chocolate chunk bar$5.50
- pumpkin vanilla loaf$3.50
- red velvet cupcake$3.25
- rice crispy treat *gf*$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- salted caramel cookie$3.50
- scone$3.25
- snickerdoodle sandwich cookie *gf*$4.00
- strawberry cheesecake$10.00
- triple chocolate mousse$5.75
sides
retail
coffee
- el salvador 12oz bag
light to medium roast Bridge City Coffee: Bold flavor, smooth satisfaction. Crafted from the finest beans for a rich, vibrant taste that embodies the spirit of the city.$25.00
- *limited edition* lotus vietnam
medium roast Bridge City Coffee: Bold flavor, smooth satisfaction. Crafted from the finest beans for a rich, vibrant taste that embodies the spirit of the city.$26.00
- bloom 12oz bag
light to medium roast Bridge City Coffee: Bold flavor, smooth satisfaction. Crafted from the finest beans for a rich, vibrant taste that embodies the spirit of the city.$21.00
- everyday matcha$12.00