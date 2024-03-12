Image

Welcome to

The Hangar Provisions

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a menu that satisfies all appetites.

View Menu

  • Nestled in the heart of Lexington, The Hangar Provisions exudes warmth and welcomes guests. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a coffee with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal on the patio. The Hangar Provisions offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

Sign up for rewards

By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.
  • Image

    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Order Now
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours
1 / 3
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image