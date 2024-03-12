Welcome to
The Hangar Provisions
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a menu that satisfies all appetites.
Nestled in the heart of Lexington, The Hangar Provisions exudes warmth and welcomes guests. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a coffee with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal on the patio. The Hangar Provisions offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Mouthwatering
Breakfast
Satisfying
Lunch
Crafted
Beverages
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.